Cristiano Ronaldo ‘crumbled’ laws of ‘unity and equality’ at Juventus before Manchester United switch - Reports

Reports behind Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Juventus to join Manchester United intensified as Italian outlet Tuttosport (via the Daily Mail) revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or allegedly broke all laws of 'equality, unity and humility'.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines when he decided to leave Juventus this summer and return to Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward has already scored six goals in eight appearances for his new club.

However, reports suggest the Portuguese superstar created a host of problems both on and off the pitch whilst at Juventus. Rumors claim he failed to adhere to some of the most important rules in the dressing room.

According to the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo never contributed to the defensive side of the game which annoyed some of the senior members of the squad. It has been claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was never 'part of the pack' when it came to defending.

Juventus' senior centre-back pairing Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini weren't too pleased with having Cristiano Ronaldo in their team. Chiellini told DAZN:

"Ronaldo left on August 28 and it certainly would've been better if he had gone earlier so we could prepare. Unfortunately, we paid a price for that."

Meanwhile, Leonardo Bonucci has stated that the presence of the current Manchester United forward made the Juventus player complacent that his presence was enough to win games. Bonucci told The Athletic:

"Cristiano's presence had a big influence on us. Just training with him gave us something extra but subconsciously players started to think his presence alone was enough to win games. We began to fall a little short in our daily work, the humility, the sacrifice, the desire to be there for your teammate day after day. Over the last few years, I think you could see that."

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Cristiano Ronaldo 'crumbled the rules' in Juventus' dressing room, reveals damning report from Italy in aftermath of Chiellini and Bonucci criticism READ MORE: trib.al/OtoXA7T Cristiano Ronaldo 'crumbled the rules' in Juventus' dressing room, reveals damning report from Italy in aftermath of Chiellini and Bonucci criticism READ MORE: trib.al/OtoXA7T https://t.co/cJ4ROp6XAw

Manchester United could face the problem Juventus faced with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the most lethal goalscorers in the history of the sport. However, his work-rate was questioned whilst at Juventus and the 36-year-old faces the same criticism at Manchester United.

According to Tuttosport, cracks began to appear in Juventus' dressing room because of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Old Lady's starting XI was less compact and which made them vulnerable at the back.

Manchester United are currently facing the same defensive problem, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having to defend the work-rate put in by the 36-year-old superstar.

Listening to Juventus' players, it is no surprise why Manchester United have struggled to secure positive results since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read

On the other hand, Juventus are currently enjoying a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee