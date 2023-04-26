Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave Saudi Arabia as Florentino Perez makes unique Real Madrid proposal - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to leave Saudi Arabia, as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has offered him an ambassadorial role at his former club.

According to El Nacional, Ronaldo, 38, won't last much longer in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese icon headed to Al Nassr in January after falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

However, Ronaldo's desire was to remain in Europe, and he tried his luck at sealing a return to Real Madrid. The legendary striker became a Los Blancos legend during his nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. He scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 games.

Nevertheless, Perez blocked Cristiano Ronaldo's potential return to the Bernabeu, but the player reportedly misses his days in Madrid. The Portugal captain has been offered a return to Los Merengues but not in a playing role.

Perez is claimed to have offered Ronaldo a position as a club ambassador or to be part of their sports organisation chart. It seems unlikely the forward will be retiring just yet, as he has impressed in the Saudi Pro League. He has bagged 11 goals in 14 games across competitions for Al Nassr.

However, once the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hangs up his boots, he could have a job waiting for him at Real Madrid. The question turns to which destination will be next for Ronaldo in his playing career.

He sits on a reported €200 million a year with Al Nassr, and his contract expires in 2024. The club's former manager Rudi Garcia insisted that Ronaldo would be heading back to Europe and wouldn't end his career at Mrsool Park.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's response to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr move

Carlo Ancelotti heralded Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo took many by surprise when he opted to move to Al Nassr in January. The Portuguese legend had only played his football in Europe and became the Saudi Pro League's biggest signing in history.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reacted to Ronaldo's move to Mrsool Park by deeming it to be a suitable one. The Italian also lavished praise on his former attacker, telling Saudi broadcaster SSC Sports in February:

"I have a good relationship with Cristiano. His choice is good and suitable, and Saudi Arabia will enjoy a great player who has a lot of talent and is a great professional player."

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed playing under Ancelotti at Madrid between 2013 and 2015. He raked in 159 goal contributions and won four trophies.

