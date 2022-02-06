Cristiano Ronaldo disillusioned at Manchester United after FA Cup exit and wants summer move to PSG: Reports

PSG may finally get a chance to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, as per reports from the Mirror. The Portuguese talisman is reportedly disillusioned at Old Trafford after an exasperating FA Cup exit against Middlesbrough.

Ronaldo joined the Old Trafford outfit last summer, sending the football world into a frenzy. The United faithfuls were elated with the return of ther king and the nostalgia surrounding him was euphoric.

Experts and fans expected United to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season after signing Ronaldo. The club also brought in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

However, the journey so far has been quite stressful for fans as United are currently moving towards a sixth straight season without any silverware. United's recent exit from the FA Cup was their most realistic hope of achieving a trophy this season.

For Ronaldo, it has been business as usual as the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 14 goals from his 24 appearances for the Red Devils. But his team's incompetence to win silverware could end up being a huge concern for the Portuguese, who is known to be a serial winner.

According to the latest report from the Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo could leave United in the summer to join French heavyweights PSG. Les Parisiens are reportedly looking to sign the Portuguese international which could boost their financial income and popularity.

With current manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly set to leave the French capital, PSG could bring in Zidane Zidane as the new manager. If the plan is executed successfully, then PSG will reunite the player-manager duo who won the Champions League thrice on the bounce.

It will also mean that the iconic duo of Messi and Ronaldo will finally play together in the same team.

What can Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates do to save Manchester United from having a disastrous season?

Manchester United's early FA Cup exit was something that nobody saw coming. Now that it's in the past, what are the realistic goals for United for the rest of the season?

A top-four finish should be the utmost priority. However, it will not be a cake walk for the Red Devils as more than six teams are vying for a top-four place.

Cristiano Ronaldo will definitely try his best to lift his team's spirit in the upcoming matches as scoring goals will be very important for the Red Devils. Moreover, Manchester United are still in the Champions League and they have a crucial fixture coming up against Atletico Madrid this month.

Fans will be hoping to see United stay alive in the Champions League for as long as possible. Who better to rise to the occasion than "Mr. Champions League" himself?

Crucial times with clutch matches are coming for United and Cristiano Ronaldo is the man to call for those occasions.

