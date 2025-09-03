Cristiano Ronaldo faced rejection from 2 European clubs before Al-Nassr transfer due to fear of negative effect inside dressing room: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a challenging phase in late 2022, when he found himself without a club following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United. While the Portuguese superstar ultimately signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, where he currently plays, reports have revealed that he first faced rejection from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund before making the move to the Middle East.
According to Bild, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, tried making sure that his client secured a top-tier European club after United terminated his contract in November 2022. Mendes offered the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to both Bayern and Dortmund, highlighting his global reach and commercial power. Then-Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn later reportedly admitted that discussions took place regarding a potential move for Ronaldo.
However, despite the appeal of having a glamorous player like Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, Bayern ultimately decided against the deal. Club chiefs feared his antics could damage their dressing room and team spirit. There were also concerns that signing him could disrupt their wage structure. Robert Lewandowski was Bayern’s top earner at the time, receiving an annual salary of €24 million. By contrast, Ronaldo had been earning close to €29 million and was reportedly unwilling to take a pay cut.
Like Bayern, Dortmund also opted against the deal, as they deemed the sporting risks and financial demand attached to the deal outweighed the commercial boost. Mendes reportedly told Bayern that it would be a dream for Ronaldo to continue his career at the Allianz Arena. But Khan and former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic insisted that Ronaldo didn’t fit the club’s philosophy.
Kahn was quoted as saying:
"We came to the conclusion that, despite all the respect we all have, he wouldn't have fit our philosophy in the current situation."
Ronaldo would go on to sign with Al-Nassr, where he is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world.
How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared so far at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on December 31, 2022, in a deal worth $75 million per year. The 40-year-old quickly established his presence in the league, increasing its visibility and status. In his debut campaign, he helped the club achieve a second-place finish on the league table. In his first full season at Al-Nassr, he ended the campaign trophyless yet again as the club finished in second-place in the standings.
To date, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy with Al-Nassr. The Knights of Najd finished third in the league last season and most recently lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al-Ahli. Despite the setbacks, Ronaldo has emerged as the league’s top scorer in each of the last two seasons.