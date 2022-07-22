Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Manchester United star in pecking order at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly fallen behind the pecking order at the Premier League club after Anthony Martial's impressive pre-season performances in Thailand and Australia.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract with the club, is desperate to leave the Old Trafford outfit. He is seemingly interested in joining a club that could offer him UEFA Champions League football next season. The Portuguese is currently on leave from the Red Devils' pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

Martial, on the other hand, has impressed fans and pundits with his goalscoring form on the club's pre-season tour. He has scored in each of the three friendlies, against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, respectively this month.

According to The Guardian, Martial is set to start ahead of Ronaldo in the upcoming season even if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner fails to secure a move elsewhere in the ongoing transfer window.

Earlier, the 26-year-old was considered to be a potential departure this summer, having scored just eight times for Manchester United in the last two seasons. Overall, he has registered 79 goals and 50 assists in 269 matches for the Red Devils since joining in 2016.

At a press conference on Friday, new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag was asked about Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho starting their next campaign together. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It could be. They connect really good together. When you see that you are lucky as a manager, we have a threat, we have weapons, and we have to improve that every day, to develop that."

Manchester United are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton Hove & Albion on August 5.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo situation

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has said that he is unaware of the return date to training for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he further stated that it was not a matter of concern.

Speaking at a press-conference before the club's friendly against Aston Villa on July 23, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"No. It's the same as last week. Of course, concerning is maybe not the right word [over his absence]. I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well and they are in great shape. We will integrate him [Ronaldo]."

After returning to his former club last summer, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. However, the Red Devils went trophyless and finished sixth in the Premier League with their record-lowest points tally of 58 last season.

