Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez rent out incredible 4,000 square meter La Finca mansion for whopping sum: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly rented out their 4,000 square meter La Finca mansion in Madrid for a jaw-dropping €10,000 per month.

La Sexta reports that Ronaldo and Rodriguez have rented out the mansion which was featured in the latter's Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'. It is 4,000 square meters and has four floors. The Portuguese icon's car collection is still stored in the house's massive garage. The decorations and furniture all remain the same and it also boasts a 170 metres deep pool.

The couple are not currently residing in Madrid as they continue to settle into life in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in January following the mutual termination of his contract with Manchester United last November.

Magic Bricks reports that the Portuguese icon has eight properties. Most of which are in Europe while one is in New York. These include a luxurious palace in Marbella, a Lisbon penthouse, and a mansion in Torino.

Cristiano Ronaldo did visit Madrid in December following Portugal's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He trained at Valdebebas, intensifying speculation that he could return to Real Madrid. However, the iconic forward stayed match-fit as he prepared for his mega-money move to Al Nassr in January.

Georgina Rodriguez touches on life in Riyadh with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family arrived in Riyadh in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have now spent just over three months in Riyadh following their move to the Middle East in January. It was a game-changer for Saudi football as Ronaldo became the biggest signing in the league's history.

Georgina Rodriguez and their children arrived at Al Nassr by Ronaldo's side and it appears that the Spanish model is loving life in Saudi Arabia. She told AS last month:

"It is a wonderful country. It is very safe, very familiar and they take great care of the women and their children. The people are very thoughtful and affectionate. A friend of mine did not have water in a hotel and decided to go to a booth. A man gave it to her paid. They are very thoughtful and generous people."

The couple have previously lived in Madrid, Manchester, and Turin. They are becoming globetrotters as Ronaldo continues his footballing career around the world.

However, it seems that the Ronaldo family may be returning to Europe once his deal with Al Nassr expires in 2025. The club's manager Rudi Garcia expects the Portuguese icon to return to Europe in two years' time.

Poll : 0 votes