Cristiano Ronaldo gets botox injections for his face and genitals - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Botox injections on his genitals and face, according to a report from Spanish outlet La Razon (via MARCA). The injections are usually taken to remove wrinkles from the body.

Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes across the globe. The Portuguese forward is not only famous for his footballing career but he is also popular due to his image and physique.

According to the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken yet another drastic step towards maintaining a good physique by taking Botox injections on his private parts.

It is stated that these injectables increase the thickness of one's private parts by around one to three centimeters in size. These techniques are often used by pornstars.

The effects of Botox injections can last up to two years. MARCA also stated that it is not necessary for the treatment to definitely work.

There are various reasons as to why the forward looks in great shape even at 37 years of age. A proper diet and training regime are obviously necessary but the use of Botox has also been beneficial to Ronaldo.

MARCA in English @MARCAinENGLISH



buff.ly/3chJ4nr It increases both the satisfaction of the person getting the Botox and his partner, in this case Georgina Rodriguez It increases both the satisfaction of the person getting the Botox and his partner, in this case Georgina Rodriguezbuff.ly/3chJ4nr

Ronaldo is still performing at the highest level despite being in the twilight of his career. The 37-year-old forward ended the 2021-22 season as Manchester United's leading goalscorer. The Portuguese skipper netted 24 goals from 38 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be captaining his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. This will most likely be Ronaldo's final opportunity to win the World Cup with Portugal.

Manchester United insist Cristiano Ronaldo is not sale this summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is adamant that Ronaldo is not for sale this summer. The Dutch tactician said (as per football journalist Fabrizio Romano):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season”“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season” 🚨🔴 #MUFC“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. https://t.co/ZhUHARoQrf

Earlier this month, Ronaldo informed Manchester United about his decision to leave the club this summer as he is keen to compete in the Champions League.

The 37-year-old forward has also not traveled with the team on their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, citing family reasons.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far