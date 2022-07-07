Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not expected’ to be part of Manchester United’s pre-season tour: Reports 

Manchester United will reportedly head for their pre-season tour of Thailand on July 8 without Cristiano Ronaldo, as per the Mirror.

After a few days of training in Manchester, manager Erin ten Hag and the entire squad will leave for their pre-season tour. However, the Portuguese international, who is yet to join training, is unlikely to travel with the squad.

The report in the Mirror claims:

"Erik Ten Hag's squad will fly to Thailand on Friday to begin their pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia - but Ronaldo is not expected to be on the plane."

Ronaldo has been in Lisbon citing 'family reasons' amid huge speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old has reportedly told the club he wants to leave due to a lack of ambition and the Red Devils' failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United's stance over the veteran forward is that he will see out the remaining year of his contract.

The former Juventus star will not be punished for missing the tour, although United are entitled to fine the player as he is contractually breaking club rules by not making it to the tour.

United CEO Richard Arnold has chosen not to sanction Ronaldo and is reportedly 'calm' about the situation on that front. His main focus is dealing with the striker's immediate future as talk of a move to a UEFA Champions League contender intensifies.

Ronaldo wants to move to a club with the chance of winning the Champions League, which has fuelled rumors of a move to Chelsea, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Manchester United are eager to keep hold of their star man, who managed 24 goals in 39 appearances last season.

Chelsea reportedly preparing a £14 million bid for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Thomas Tuchel may be eyeing a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

To make matters worse for Manchester United, Chelsea seem to be preparing to act on their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo with a £14 million bid.

Blues owner Todd Boehly has reportedly spoken to Thomas Tuchel about luring the legendary forward to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's side are looking to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has made a return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan to Inter Milan.

Richard Arnold is set to hold talks with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to find a resolution over the player's future (per the aforementioned Mirror report).

The Red Devils don't want to sell Ronaldo to their Premier League rivals. A long summer beckons for United and Ronaldo with regard to the centre-forward's future with Erik ten Hag given a major headache at the very start of his Old Trafford tenure.

