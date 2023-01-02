Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't happy at Juventus and regretted leaving Real Madrid: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly regrets leaving Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018. The Portuguese star is now at Al Nassr, having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Saudi Arabian club.

Spanish outlet Relevo have claimed Ronaldo was not happy at Juventus and regretted leaving Real Madrid. He scored 101 goals for the Italian club in 134 appearances but was not pleased with the squad around him, even though they won two Serie A titles in his three seasons at the club.

Relevo added that Ronaldo felt there was a lack of chemistry in the squad, which was why they couldn't do well in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian side were desperate to win the European title but failed to achieve it during his time at the club.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid for Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he left Real Madrid because he did not feel valued by the Spanish side. He claimed that he was not treated like a superstar in the latter stages of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Juventus were ready to provide him with that.

Speaking to France Football in 2018, he said:

"I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start. In the first four or five years there, I had the feeling of being 'Cristiano Ronaldo'. Less afterwards. The president looked at me through eyes that didn't want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean."

Ronaldo added:

"That's what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I'd look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that but the truth is I always had the impression the president would not hold me back. If it had all been about money, I'd have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real. I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me."

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Perez wanted him to stay but was unwilling to make a big effort to keep him. He added:

"The truth is that the president wanted me but, at the same time, he made it known to me that my departure would not constitute a problem."

He went on to rejoin Manchester United in 2021 but left the club in November 2022 after they terminated his contract.

