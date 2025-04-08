Cristiano Ronaldo hires ‘intimidating’ bodyguard in security overhaul amid threats to family in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has bolstered his personal security detail following a series of alarming threats against his family since his transfer to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Based in Riyadh with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their kids, the Portuguese frontman is said to have reacted to the threat by taking on additional protection staff. They have also moved to a more secure property.

Multiple outlets (via EdaTV) have reported that the threats were far more than standard online vitriol. The nature and tone of the messages were serious enough that Ronaldo’s security arrangements were subjected to a complete review. Their new residence, according to reports, is fitted with advanced surveillance systems and has a bunker, evidence of the serious nature of the situation.

They have also replaced their former security for Claudio Miguel Vaz (via GOAL), who has been deemed "intimidating" and "aggressive". Vaz is a world-class bodyguard with significant combat experience in high-threat zones. Vaz, known for his sometimes combative approach, made headlines for inserting himself into Georgina’s recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

He has formerly worked with high-profile figures in the music industry and footballers in the Portugal national team. As a countermeasure to the threats, Rodriguez has also reduced her children’s visibility online, minimizing their appearances in a wider strategy of security.

Pundit urges patience for Red Devils' winger, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo

Pundit Gary Neville has commented on Alejandro Garnacho’s difficulties at Manchester United, advising the club not to act rashly over the winger’s future. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville acknowledged that Garnacho’s performances have been inconsistent this season.

However, he pointed out that the same could be said of Cristiano Ronaldo in his early United career. Neville said (via United in Focus):

“Garnacho does hit real lows in his performance levels and his consistency, but to me, that’s not unusual for a young winger, that’s how I’d expect it. The greatest player probably of all time that’s played for this club, Cristiano Ronaldo, was very inconsistent in his early years.

"I’m not comparing them, but I’m just saying he had his challenges, so that’s the issue when you’re in a period like United are – you doubt everything and everyone."

Garnacho has had an up-and-down season under Ruben Amorim, managing only four goals and one assist from 30 Premier League outings. Interest in the Argentine grew in January, when Napoli eyed him as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, negotiations fell through. Chelsea also looked at a possible move and remain keen to do a deal ahead of the summer window. However, the 20-year-old, who sees Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol, may prefer to continue his career at Old Trafford.

