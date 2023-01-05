Cristiano Ronaldo 'hires new manager' who will earn £26m commission from Al-Nassr deal after snubbing Jorge Mendes: Reports

It has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is distancing himself from his long-term representative, Jorge Mendes, after moving to Al-Nassr. According to numerous reports from Portugal, the forward has instead opted to hire a new agent/manager, who will earn £26 million for the transfer.

Mendes represented Ronaldo for almost 20 years and the Portugal international has been a key client in the superagent's Gestifute stable. However, it is rumored that the relationship between the two has been deteriorating for more than a year.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Mirror), Mendes tried to negotiate a move to Saudi Arabia for Ronaldo in the summer of 2022, but ultimately the forward ended up staying at Manchester United. However, less than a year later, the superagent was called in to facilitate Ronaldo's departure from the club.

Despite these efforts, Ronaldo ultimately decided to stay at Old Trafford for the 2022-23 season, a situation that did not turn out too well. In November, his contract with the Red Devils was terminated after he gave an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

In this period, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mendes saw their relationship sour, and the forward hired a new manager, Ricardo Regufe, to handle his move to Al-Nassr. Mendes will not receive any financial compensation for his role in the transfer.

It is said that Regufe, who met Ronaldo while he was at Real Madrid, will receive a commission of £26 million for his part in the transfer. The agent has reportedly taken on a more significant role in Ronaldo's camp and has become the superstar's right-hand man.

The change in representation marks a significant shift in Cristiano Ronaldo's career, as he has relied on Mendes for much of his professional life. The superagent has been involved in many of Ronaldo's major deals and has played a vital role in the player's personal branding and marketing efforts. The duo were associated ever since the iconic forward left Sporting CP for Manchester United in 2003.

It is unclear at this time what the future holds for the partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mendes. If reports are to be believed, it seems that the two are moving in different directions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the move to Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has officially been presented as an Al-Nassr player on Tuesday in front of supporters at the club’s 25,000-seater stadium. The move to the Saudi Arabian team marks a new chapter in Ronaldo's career, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to life in a new league and a new country.

At his unveiling, the 37-year-old superstar, who now earns £173 million per year, stated:

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football. I feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia."

