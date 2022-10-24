Cristiano Ronaldo to hold crunch talks with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag today - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly hold crunch talks with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag today (Monday 24) regarding the striker's Old Trafford future.

According to The Mirror, the pair will meet for a chat about what is next for the 37-year-old forward after he was left out of the squad to face Chelsea over the weekend.

The report also claims that Cristiano Ronaldo will only be allowed back into the first-team picture if he shows real remorse.

The Portugal captain refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last week in the Premier League, before storming down the tunnel before the final whistle.

"There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". Erik ten Hag: "Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham"."There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". Erik ten Hag: "Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham". 🚨🔴 #MUFC"There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". https://t.co/pExifE8LKW

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has endured a difficult start to the season under Ten Hag, scoring just twice in 12 Manchester United appearances so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo was constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, having failed to attend the club's pre-season tour.

The Mirror report claims that while the legendary attacker's contract expires in June 2023, he will be allowed to leave in January.

The Athletic added that if Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to accept his more fringe role at the club, Ten Hag will also be keen for him to leave as soon as possible.

While Ronaldo brings plenty of social media attention to the Red Devils, they would be keen to lose his £360,000 weekly salary (The Sun) from their wage bill.

Gary Neville believes Manchester United should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave

During a heated debate between himself and Roy Keane, the two former Red Devils captains believed they had contrasting views over what the club should do with Ronaldo.

Neville believes the club should do everything in their power to move the Portuguese forward on from the club, as he told Sky Sports:

"End it this week or create a truce to get to the World Cup and then end it. Because this has to end."

He added:

"There aren't many Manchester United fans who would now have Ronaldo in their starting eleven. They are better without him, they score more goals without him and they win more points without him. Manchester United are a better team without him."

Neville continued:

"For me, Erik ten Hag had no other option. That's the second time Ronaldo has left Old Trafford before his team-mates have got into the changing room. That is unacceptable."

He concluded:

"When you look at whether Ronaldo should be selected, which is obviously Ronaldo's main problem at this moment in time, that he's not playing - as great a player as he's been, Manchester United are better without him."

