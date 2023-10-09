Cristiano Ronaldo informs Al-Nassr about huge decision on his future ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup: Reports

According to football journalist Ali Al-Harbi, Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Al-Nassr management that he wants to renew his contract with the club until the beginning of 2027.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly plans on playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup while being an Al-Nassr player before announcing his retirement from the sport.

Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. The Portuguese forward joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January, signing a lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal which is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Even though the Al-Nassr ace would be 40 by the time he becomes a free agent - he allegedly has no intentions of leaving the Knights of Najd just yet.

Al-Harbi tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) conveying the following (via @alharbi_44):

"Cristiano Ronaldo informed the management of the Saudi #النصر club before traveling to the Portuguese national team camp that he wants to renew his contract until the beginning of 2027 AD. Cristiano wants to play the 2026 World Cup while he is a player for Al-Nassr Club, and then he will announce his retirement from football."

The Portugal superstar is still going strong for his country, scoring 123 goals in 201 appearances, the most in football history. He featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but suffered a disappointing campaign as Portugal were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing to Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't ruled out playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup yet although he has claimed he is currently only focusing on the upcoming Euros next year (via Centregoals). However, as per Al-Harbi, fans will get the chance to see the Portuguese ace shine on football's biggest stage once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a great start to the season with Al-Nassr

Ronaldo had a decent 2022-23 season with Al-Nassr, scoring 14 goals in 19 appearances but he was unable to win any silverware with the club. He has started the current campaign with a bang, winning the Arab Club Champions Cup during pre-season.

Since then, the forward has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 12 appearances across all competitions. His feats have helped the Knights of Najd ascend to third in the Saudi Pro League table with 19 points from nine games. Al-Nassr are also leading their AFC Champions League group with six points from two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will next be back in action against 10th-placed Damac on Saturday, October 21 at home, following the international break.