Cristiano Ronaldo informs Manchester United about offer on his table as he demands club to set asking price to trigger transfer - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has urged Manchester United to slap a price tag on the Portuguese so that he can finalize his Old Trafford exit, a report from the Sun has claimed.

Ronaldo's current contract with the Red Devils runs until June 2023, but Manchester United have the option to extend it for an additional year.

Having returned to Manchester from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside his agent Jorge Mendes, held a meeting with the club's hierarchy this week to resolve his future.

In the meeting, Mendes reportedly informed the club that Ronaldo had an offer on the table, but it hinged on United naming their price for their no. 7.

Manchester United supposedly shot down Mendes' request, reiterating that they did not want to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the report, the Red Devils also didn’t pay any mind to the suggestion that they should let Ronaldo leave for free due to his loyalty to the club.

The 37-year-old, who rejoined the club last summer, scored 24 goals in 38 games across competitions for United last season, emerging as their leading scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to feature for Manchester United in weekend's friendlies

Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia citing family reasons. Earlier this week, he finally returned to Carrington to rejoin his teammates and take part in his first training session under new manager Erik ten Hag.

According to the Sun, however, he did not participate in Wednesday's closed-door friendly against Wrexham at their Carrington training base.

With his future in the air, the former Juventus man is also set to miss this weekend’s friendlies against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano respectively.

The Red Devils will first take on Atletico in Oslo on Saturday (July 30). Ten Hag is expected to send a strong team to get the better of Los Rojiblancos.

On Sunday (July 31), Rayo Vallecano will visit Old Trafford, marking Ten Hag's first home game as Red Devils boss. Players excluded from the trip to Oslo are likely to start in the clash against Andoni Iraola's side.

