Cristiano Ronaldo invites 4 of his former Manchester United teammates to watch him play at Al Nassr and say goodbye - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has invited four of his former Manchester United teammates to watch him play at Al Nassr and bid a proper goodbye.

As reported by The Sun, the former Manchester United forward has gotten in touch with his closest friends at Old Trafford.

The report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to arrange a visit for his former teammates to his homeland or even Saudi Arabia.

The Portugal international left the Red Devils under extraordinary circumstances when he was on international duty representing Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hence, he never got the chance to bid his teammates a proper goodbye before leaving Manchester United for the second time in his career.

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In his interview, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner criticized the club, manager Erik ten Hag, former manager Ralf Rangnick and even club legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

The former Real Madrid superstar eventually joined Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr in a £170 million-a-year deal which made him the highest paid footballer in the history of the game.

The 37-year-old owns a luxury villa outside the Portuguese capital Lisbon and has texted several of his former teammates to get together in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also asked his former Manchester United teammates to watch him play for Al-Nassr if possible.

As per The Sun, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are the four players Ronaldo has been in touch with.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already made two appearances for Al-Nassr so far and is yet to open his account for the Saudi Arabian side.

Paul Parker urges to stop comparing Manchester United star to now Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged Cristiano Ronaldo fans to stop criticizing newly-signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst.

The Red Devils signed the Netherlands international on loan in January from Burnley to replace Ronaldo, whose deal was terminated in November.

Many fans have been criticizing Weghorst, labeling him as a downgrade over the Portuguese superstar eventually joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Account open. Wout Weghorst has scored his first goal for Manchester United. It is his 172nd career club goal.Account open. Wout Weghorst has scored his first goal for Manchester United. It is his 172nd career club goal.Account open. 💥 https://t.co/RxlN8aXSm4

Paul Parker has urged fans to stop doing so and heaped praise on the Dutchman for offering a completely different dimension to the Red Devils. Speaking to Soccer News Netherlands, Parker said:

“I think that people have been too harsh towards Wout Weghorst. He has only played three games and it's way too early to judge him. But it is Man United and you are going to be judged. Every single player is under a massive pressure and they have to handle that 24 hours a day.

“And people have to remember that he is not a Ronaldo. Ronaldo was a better footballer but this guy is offering something different. He works hard and he wants to help the club. But all the Ronaldo fanboys are just throwing mud at the idiom, which is a disgrace. They should want the club to have success and not only think about their hero who has a new life in a league that only his fans care about.”

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes