Cristiano Ronaldo involved in discussions as Al-Nassr make verbal offer to Champions League winning coach: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly involved in discussions as Al-Nassr aim to make three-time Champions League-winning coach Zinedine Zidane their next manager. The Saudi Arabian side sacked Rudi Garcia on Thursday (13 April) and have since shortlisted some marquee managerial candidates.

According to CBS Sports, Al-Nassr are aiming to bring either Zidane or Jose Mourinho to the club as Garcia’s successor. It is believed that they have even made headway in their negotiations with the Frenchman, sending him a verbal offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has played under both managers, reportedly has some say in the hiring and firing of managers at Al-Nassr and is involved in discussions over Zidane’s potential appointment. The report, however, has noted that there is no certainty that Zidane would want to manage the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Ronaldo featured in 114 games under Zidane at Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018, scoring 112 goals and claiming 30 assists. He won three consecutive Champions League wins and a La Liga title under the superstar manager, among other honors.

The Portugal icon played even more games under Mourinho at Madrid. Between 2010 and 2013, Ronaldo appeared in 164 matches under the Portuguese tactician, scoring a whopping 168 goals and providing 49 assists. Ronaldo won one La Liga title and a Copa del Rey trophy under Mourinho.

Zidane, who has not managed any team other than Real Madrid, has been without a job since his resignation at the end of the 2020-21 season. Mourinho, on the other hand, is currently in charge of Serie A outfit AS Roma.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have mutual admiration for one another

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane are two of the most decorated, gifted, and respected footballing personalities of all time. They share an excellent relationship, having an abundance of mutual respect between them.

Shortly after taking charge of Real Madrid for the first time in 2016, Zidane talked about Ronaldo’s rivalry with Lionel Messi. He hailed Ronaldo as the best player in the world, adding that he was also a good person.

The three-peat-winning manager said (via Bleacher Report):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best. You can say a lot of things about Ronaldo, but in his heart he’s a good person.

“Messi is the opposite to Ronaldo and that rivalry is good for football. It is what the people want to see.”

Over three years later, then-Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his relationship with Zidane, revealing that the Frenchman made him feel special.

The former Manchester United superstar told DAZN:

“The confidence that a player needs doesn't only come from himself but also from the players around him and the coach. You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special.

“He helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more. That's because of what he's like as a person, how he talks, how he led the team and how he treated me.”

Al-Nassr have already made a big statement by signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if they can send another shockwave by reuniting Ronaldo and Zidane in the coming days.

