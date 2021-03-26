Cristiano Ronaldo key for Juventus and Manchester United's transfer plans – Reports

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Juventus are still keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but have a big hurdle to pass. The Italian journalist added the Serie A side will only be making a move for the Frenchman if they sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is in the balance as his current deal expires soon. The Red Devils are looking to extend the midfielder's contract, but there has reportedly been no progress so far.

Juventus have always been keen on signing their star midfielder back but haven't managed to agree on a deal with Manchester United. With just a year left on Paul Pogba's contract, Fabrizio Romano believes the Italian side could make another move.

However, he claimed on his Here We Go podcast that the move would only take place if they managed to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said:

"The big dream for Juventus is Paul Pogba, it's always been Paul Pogba. Many times we say they wanted him and they were planning to sign him last summer. So Paul Pogba is the dream for Juventus and let's see what happens with Manchester United. But if they sell Ronaldo, this would be key to signing Paul Pogba. If they don't then this won't be easy."

Will Paul Pogba leave Manchester United for Juventus?

Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United has been filled with drama, and Mino Raiola, his agent, has claimed the midfielder is unhappy at Old Trafford. Quotes from his interview with Tuttosport sparked exit rumors, but the Premier League side are yet to decide. Pogba's agent said:

"Better to speak clearly, look ahead and not waste time looking for culprits. Paul at Manchester United is unhappy, he is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him. He has to change teams, he has to change the air. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but I believe the best solution for the parties is to sell it to the next market."

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Paul Pogba, while rumors of PSG showing interest have always been going around.