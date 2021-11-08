Cristiano Ronaldo leading dressing room revolt against Solskjaer at Manchester United: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly leading a dressing room revolt against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

Many have questioned Solskjaer's position as Manchester United boss over the years. However, the Red Devils were planning to keep the Norwegian in charge of the team at least until the end of the season.

United's plans, though, have been put under doubt following defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City at home. The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Jurgen Klopp's side last month. They also lost 2-0 to their derby rivals on Saturday.

Consecutive home defeats to Manchester United's arch-rivals in the Premier League have put Solskjaer under further pressure. It has now emerged that the players are losing trust in the Old Trafford great.

Ronaldo is said to be shocked by how the standards have dropped at the club since he left them for Real Madrid 12 years ago. Bruno Fernandes is another Manchester United star who is growing frustrated with Solskjaer. The playmaker believes he is not getting enough direction from the Norwegian tactician and his coaching staff.

Some Manchester United players are also reportedly not happy with how Donny van de Beek has been treated by Solskjaer. The Dutchman has only played 154 minutes of football for the Red Devils so far this season.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport

▪️ Ronaldo is alarmed by the drop in standards

▪️ Players sympathise with van de Beek



Man United are now giving serious consideration to axing Solskjaer as players turn on manager | trib.al/9g94O3M ▪️ Stars feel they are not getting enough direction▪️ Ronaldo is alarmed by the drop in standards▪️ Players sympathise with van de BeekMan United are now giving serious consideration to axing Solskjaer as players turn on manager | @ChrisWheelerDM ▪️ Stars feel they are not getting enough direction▪️ Ronaldo is alarmed by the drop in standards▪️ Players sympathise with van de BeekMan United are now giving serious consideration to axing Solskjaer as players turn on manager | @ChrisWheelerDM trib.al/9g94O3M https://t.co/mX3SrFV6V9

As the pressure continues to mount on Solskjaer, Manchester United are said to be seriously considering sacking him.

Cristiano Ronaldo have saved Solskjaer and Manchester United several times

Questions have been asked of Solskjaer's coaching abilities several times this season. It can be argued that Ronaldo has helped the Norwegian keep his place as Manchester United manager.

Ronaldo has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 12 matches across all competitions for Manchester United this term. Most recently, the 36-year-old contributed two goals in the team's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

United's talisman has also scored in each of the team's four Champions League group stage games so far. He most recently helped the side salvage a point against Atalanta last week despite going behind twice in the game.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



…and also helping Solskjær to avoid another week under enormous pressure before Manchester derby. Cristiano Ronaldo means Champions League, Champions League means Cristiano Ronaldo. Again and again. 🔴 #UCL …and also helping Solskjær to avoid another week under enormous pressure before Manchester derby. Cristiano Ronaldo means Champions League, Champions League means Cristiano Ronaldo. Again and again. 🔴 #UCL…and also helping Solskjær to avoid another week under enormous pressure before Manchester derby. https://t.co/rvDTsym9jl

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Considering Ronaldo's stature and contributions, his backing is important for Solskjaer to keep his job. It remains to be seen if he can keep his place as Manchester United manager without the forward's support.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar