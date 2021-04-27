Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus to target another Champions League title - Reports

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club is looking bleak as the Bianconeri prepare for a big summer ahead.

Juventus are currently going through a transition period under Andrea Pirlo, and have struggled for consistency in Serie A this season. The Bianconeri have still not secured Champions League football for next season, and could yet lose out in the race to finish in the top four. That could have serious repercussions this summer.

As per Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo could look to make a move elsewhere should Juventus fail to finish in the top four this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 97 goals for Juventus, 85 of those goals came when the score was 0-0, 1-0, 2-0 or when the team was losing. Context is important. pic.twitter.com/o9BtgnsS4z — TC. (@totalcristiano) April 26, 2021

Juventus will find it hard to afford Cristiano Ronaldo’s current wages of around €30million a year should they miss out on the revenue from Champions League football next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo might leave Juventus to win the Champions League

The irony is Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Champions League, but they have relied too heavily on him to get the job done.

Unlike at Real Madrid, who had a great team plus Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus have a team that either has too many aging players or too many young ones who are yet to find their rhythm under Pirlo.

The Old Lady have flattered to deceive in Europe, and have lost out to teams they should have beaten, even without Ronaldo.

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo does not have too much time on his side, even though he is a supreme athlete. Reports indicate he might return to Manchester United, but that seems far-fetched.

If Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to leave the club for PSG or Manchester United. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/7oYKeKD97D — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 27, 2021

PSG could be a more attractive destination, as they have done well in Europe, and have a bright young manager who could lead them to their holy grail.

Ronaldo has endured a difficult season with Juventus, even though he is the top-scorer in Serie A. His own standards have earned him criticism when he fails to get on the score-sheet, and his antics when he doesn’t score don’t exactly make him a protagonist either.

Juventus signed Ronaldo in 2018 for a fee of €100million in 2018, and they may have to sell him for half that price this summer.