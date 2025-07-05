Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr approach 24-year-old Real Madrid star to discuss summer transfer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have reportedly made an approach to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo. As reported by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri via Caught Offside, the Saudi Pro League giants have gotten in touch with the 24-year-old's representatives.
Rodrygo has been heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid recently with Arsenal named as his biggest admirers. The Brazil international is believed to be keen on leaving the Spanish giants in search of regular minutes.
The versatile forward, who can play on either flank as well as a number nine, saw his prominence diminish during the 2024-25 season. Xabi Alonso's takeover from Carlo Ancelotti in June has not changed the situation for the winger.
Rodrygo started in Los Blancos' opening game in the FIFA Club World Cup against Al-Hilal which ended in a 1-1 draw. Since then, he has been an unused sub in two games and came on from the bench in the second half in a 3-0 win against Red Bull Salzburg.
The Brazilian reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's interest in his services. Arsenal remain in the driver's seat for the fleet-footed forward's signature who could reportedly cost €90 million.
Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos in a deal worth a reported €45 million and has won 13 trophies. He has 68 goals and 51 assists in 269 appearances for Los Blancos.
Red-hot Real Madrid star hails Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol
In-form Real Madrid youngster Gonzalo Garcia has named club legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol. Garcia has been a revelation during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup where he has scored three goals and provided one assist in four games.
Garcia's only goal of the game was the difference as Los Blancos secured a 1-0 win against Juventus in the Round of 16. Following the game, the 21-year-old admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo was his biggest inspiration while growing up. He said, via Madrid Xtra:
“I’ve always said that my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. I’ve had several role models throughout my career, but if I had to choose one, it’s Cristiano. ALWAYS.”
Garcia came through Real Madrid's youth ranks and scored 30 goals in 71 appearances for Castilla. He has so far made ten senior appearances for the club scoring four times while turning provider on two occasions.