Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr approach 24-year-old Real Madrid star to discuss summer transfer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have reportedly made an approach to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo. As reported by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri via Caught Offside, the Saudi Pro League giants have gotten in touch with the 24-year-old's representatives.

Ad

Rodrygo has been heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid recently with Arsenal named as his biggest admirers. The Brazil international is believed to be keen on leaving the Spanish giants in search of regular minutes.

The versatile forward, who can play on either flank as well as a number nine, saw his prominence diminish during the 2024-25 season. Xabi Alonso's takeover from Carlo Ancelotti in June has not changed the situation for the winger.

Ad

Trending

Rodrygo started in Los Blancos' opening game in the FIFA Club World Cup against Al-Hilal which ended in a 1-1 draw. Since then, he has been an unused sub in two games and came on from the bench in the second half in a 3-0 win against Red Bull Salzburg.

The Brazilian reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's interest in his services. Arsenal remain in the driver's seat for the fleet-footed forward's signature who could reportedly cost €90 million.

Ad

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos in a deal worth a reported €45 million and has won 13 trophies. He has 68 goals and 51 assists in 269 appearances for Los Blancos.

Red-hot Real Madrid star hails Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

In-form Real Madrid youngster Gonzalo Garcia has named club legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol. Garcia has been a revelation during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup where he has scored three goals and provided one assist in four games.

Ad

Garcia's only goal of the game was the difference as Los Blancos secured a 1-0 win against Juventus in the Round of 16. Following the game, the 21-year-old admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo was his biggest inspiration while growing up. He said, via Madrid Xtra:

“I’ve always said that my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. I’ve had several role models throughout my career, but if I had to choose one, it’s Cristiano. ALWAYS.”

Garcia came through Real Madrid's youth ranks and scored 30 goals in 71 appearances for Castilla. He has so far made ten senior appearances for the club scoring four times while turning provider on two occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More