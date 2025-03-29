Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr plot surprise move for PL star who was linked with Chelsea - Reports 

Al-Nassr are planning to team up Cristiano Ronaldo with Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via Tribal Football. The Ghanaian midfielder has been very impressive for West Ham United this season, registering three goals and two assists from 27 games across competitions.

Al-Nassr attempted to prise Kudus away in the winter, but the Hammers had no desire to weaken the squad in the middle of the season. However, the Riyadh-based club have retained their interest in the 24-year-old and are ready to return for him this summer.

Al-Nassr have apparently told the London side that they will pay €85m for the player. West Ham are not actively looking to offload Kudus, but such an offer is likely to convince them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are long-term admirers of the player and were linked with him ahead of the winter transfer window as well. The Blues have endured a tough campaign so far and are expected to reinvest in the squad this summer.

With Mykhaylo Mudryk failing a dope test, and Noni Madueke failing to convince, the London giants could turn to Kudus this summer. The Ghanaian's versatility could also make him a lucrative option for Chelsea.

However, Al-Nassr's interest could pose a problem to their plans. Cristiano Ronaldo's team are lagging behind in the title race once again amd changes are in order this summer. They are likely to push to secure the services of Kudus before the start of the new season.

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo faced Chelsea in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo faced Chelsea 17 times in his career, all during his two stints with Manchester United. CR7 has won five and lost six against the Blues in his career, scoring two goals and setting up two more.

The Portuguese superstar was part of the Red Devils squad that got the better of the London giants in the 2008 Champions League final. The 40-year-old scored in regular time, but missed his spot kick in the penalty shootout. However, Manchester United still picked up a win.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford in the summer of 2009 to move to Real Madrid. After nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, CR7 moved to Juventus in 2018.

Interestingly, the Portuguese never came up against Chelsea during his time with the two European giants. Ronaldo faced the Blues again in the Premier League in his second stint with the Red Devils, with both games ending in draws.

