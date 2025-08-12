Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr ready to ‘cage’ star player due to bitter dispute that could affect his 2026 World Cup aspirations: Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly unwilling to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Aymeric Laporte despite the defender expressing his desire to leave the club. The Knights of Najd have been very busy in the transfer market, having made a number of high-profile signings as they look to end their trophy drought post Ronaldo's arrival.
Laporte, who joined Al-Nassr from Manchester City for a reported fee of €27.5 million, saw his game time reduced last season. While he sustained a hamstring injury that kept him out for a few games, he made only 20 league appearances and was excluded from the matchday squad of the club’s last five league matches of the season.
Reports emerged last month suggesting the Spanish defender was not in new manager Jorge Jesus’ plans and was offered a chance to return to Spain after Athletic Club approached Al-Nassr. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Athletic Club and Al-Nassr are yet to reach an agreement for Laporte even though he has agreed personal terms with the Basque club. Romano wrote on X:
“No agreement so far between Athletic Club and Al Nassr for Aymeric Laporte. Initial proposal was rejected days ago by Al Nassr and no fresh bid was sent from Bilbao so far. Talks in stand-by. Laporte has agreed personal terms with Athletic, only wants to play for Bilbao.”
The aforementioned claim was corroborated by Marca, which claimed that Laporte’s departure from the club remains at a standstill. The player reportedly demanded a termination of his contract, which angered the club’s officials.
Al-Nassr are now believed to be pressuring to keep him caged for a year, as they are considering registering him only for the AFC Champions League Two and not in the other tournaments. While Laporte would still be earning his current salary, exclusion from other competitions is expected to affect his aspirations of being called up to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo continues his goal-scoring streak for Al-Nassr in friendlies
Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon with his goalscoring form. The Knights of Najd are currently preparing for the upcoming season and have played a few friendly matches in Austria and Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo made his first friendly appearance for the club in their 2-1 win against Toulouse and made his mark by scoring the opener.
He bagged a hat-trick in their 4-0 win against Rio Ave and scored a brace in the 3-2 loss against Spanish side Almeria. Despite missing out on the Saudi Pro League title, Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer last season.