Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr ready to make big-money offer for Italian coach to replace Stefano Pioli: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly prepared to make a huge offer to Italian coach Luciano Spalletti as their new coach for the 2025-26 season. The Saudi giants failed to win any silverware this season, leading them to consider appointing a new coach.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports (via Football Italia) that Al-Nassr have an offer ready for Spalletti to replace Stefano Pioli, whose exit appears to be a matter of time. They have him down as their preferred option for the role and will make a big-money offer for the former Napoli boss.

Stefano Pioli reportedly has an agreement in principle to join Fiorentina this summer, securing a return to Italian club football after his last stint at AC Milan. He turned down an offer to coach the Italian national team this summer, as he looks to remain in club football.

Trending

Spalletti was sacked from his position as Italy boss after their 3-0 defeat to Norway last week, but was in charge for a last time as they defeated Moldova days later. The former Napoli boss enjoyed a successful last spell in club football, leading Napoli to win the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season.

With Cristiano Ronaldo set to remain at the club beyond this season, they are willing to put their faith in another one of Italy's leading coaches. With Simone Inzaghi having swapped Inter Milan for Al-Hilal, Spalletti may also opt for the riches of the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al-Nassr teammate this summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could see Al-Nassr lose another South American star in Jhon Duran this summer, as per a report from Arriyadiyah via Daily Mail. The Colombian striker is considering his future at the Saudi club and could opt for a return to European football this summer.

Duran reportedly has had issues fitting in off the pitch since joining Al-Nassr from Aston Villa in the January transfer window. He has been unable to live with his partner due to Saudi laws and rumours that he wished to live in Bahrain like Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson were shut down by the club.

On the pitch, the 21-year-old striker took some of the goalscoring burden of the club off Cristiano Ronaldo after his club-record move. The Colombia international scored 12 goals in 18 appearances for the club in half of the season, the same number he managed in 29 appearances in a Villa shirt. The youngster will not be short of suitors, but it remains to be seen if any are willing to pay the £65 million Al-Nassr spent on him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More