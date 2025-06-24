Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr's stance on selling foreign superstar this summer amid links to Italy comes to light: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr reportedly have no intention of selling star defender Mohamed Simakan in the summer. As reported by Al Nassr Zone on X, Stefano Pioli's side are determined to hold on to the Frenchman.
The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with several clubs throughout the summer transfer window. It has been claimed that a number of top clubs from Italy are keen on the former France-21 international.
Simakan is reportedly also planning to stay at Al-Nassr and wants to continue at the Al-Awwal Park. He joined the Saudi Arabian giants on 2 September 2024 from RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported €45 million.
The Frenchman is a versatile defender who is capable of playing either at centre-back or right-back. He played 39 times for Cristiano Ronaldo's side last season scoring once and providing three assists.
Simakan previously played for the likes of Strasbourg and RB Leipzig and established himself as one of the brightest defenders in Europe. He has been capped for France at the under-20 and under-21 levels.
Al Nassr in advanced talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate - Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. As reported by Sport Jazirah via UTD Report, the Saudi Pro League side are close to agreeing terms with both Manchester United and Casemiro.
Casemiro is reportedly keen to leave the Red Devils in the summer and wants to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He shares a strong bond with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner having formerly shared the dressing room at Real Madrid and Manchester United.
The two players shared the pitch on a total of 122 occasions for the two clubs. Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on offloading Casemiro, who is quite evidently not the player he used to be anymore.
Casemiro joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2022 in a deal worth reported £70 million. He enjoyed a brilliant first season at Old Trafford but has struggled to maintain his form over the last two seasons.
Aged 33 now, Manchester United reportedly see Al-Nassr's interest as the perfect opportunity to offload Casemiro. Al-Nassr are also working to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's deal at the club as the Portuguese superstar's current deal expires this month.