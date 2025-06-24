Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr's stance on selling foreign superstar this summer amid links to Italy comes to light: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr reportedly have no intention of selling star defender Mohamed Simakan in the summer. As reported by Al Nassr Zone on X, Stefano Pioli's side are determined to hold on to the Frenchman.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with several clubs throughout the summer transfer window. It has been claimed that a number of top clubs from Italy are keen on the former France-21 international.

Simakan is reportedly also planning to stay at Al-Nassr and wants to continue at the Al-Awwal Park. He joined the Saudi Arabian giants on 2 September 2024 from RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported €45 million.

The Frenchman is a versatile defender who is capable of playing either at centre-back or right-back. He played 39 times for Cristiano Ronaldo's side last season scoring once and providing three assists.

Trending

Simakan previously played for the likes of Strasbourg and RB Leipzig and established himself as one of the brightest defenders in Europe. He has been capped for France at the under-20 and under-21 levels.

Al Nassr in advanced talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. As reported by Sport Jazirah via UTD Report, the Saudi Pro League side are close to agreeing terms with both Manchester United and Casemiro.

Casemiro is reportedly keen to leave the Red Devils in the summer and wants to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He shares a strong bond with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner having formerly shared the dressing room at Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The two players shared the pitch on a total of 122 occasions for the two clubs. Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on offloading Casemiro, who is quite evidently not the player he used to be anymore.

Casemiro joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2022 in a deal worth reported £70 million. He enjoyed a brilliant first season at Old Trafford but has struggled to maintain his form over the last two seasons.

Aged 33 now, Manchester United reportedly see Al-Nassr's interest as the perfect opportunity to offload Casemiro. Al-Nassr are also working to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's deal at the club as the Portuguese superstar's current deal expires this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More