Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr in talks to sign Liverpool target - Reports 

Al-Nassr have opened talks with RB Leipzig star Mohamed Simakan, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Cristiano Ronaldo's club are looking to bolster their defense and several names from European football are on their radar.

Apart from Simakan, the Knights of Najd have also shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar. However, if a deal for Skriniar doesn't materialize, Simakan is on their radar. It's worth noting that Liverpool also have Simakan on their shortlist.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted about the potential transfer:

"Al Nassr open talks with RB Leipzig for Mohamed Simakan in case Skriniar deal collapses. Deal done between PSG and Al Nassr for Skriniar but still NO green light from the player. Talks ongoing also for Simakan now."

Simakan has been an important player for Leipzig in recent times. The 24-year-old French defender has made 122 appearances for the Bundesliga club. It was previously reported that Liverpool were looking to make a move for Simakan as Arne Slot plans to bolster his squad.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have started the season well, with Cristiano Ronaldo already finding his form in front of the goal. However, Luis Castro's team is defensively vulnerable in most of the matches. Despite Aymeric Laporte's presence, there's room for improvement.

Simakan is an experienced player in European football and could serve Al-Nassr well. He has a contract with Leipzig until the end of the 2026-27 season. The defender has an estimated market value of €35 million.

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Manchester United icon. While his second spell at the club ended in a bitter feud with Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo's legacy is much bigger and he's still adored by genuine United fans.

Ronaldo first joined the Red Devils in 2003 and Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool tried signing the Portuguese when he was a teenage sensation. Carragher said on The Overlap show (via Mirror):

"I would say Cristiano Ronaldo and the reason I say that is because when he actually signed for United I think we were in for him. That was when Gerard Houllier and Phil Thompson - Phil Thompson tells the story that he thought we had him. He was speaking to the agent and before you know it, it breaks on Sky Sports News 'Ronaldo's gone to United'."

Liverpool fans have shown their appreciation for Cristiano Ronaldo on occasions. Back in 2014, Ronaldo was applauded by the Anfield crowd when he played a UEFA Champions League game as a Real Madrid player. The Reds' fans also showed their support for the Portuguese legend after he lost his unborn child.

