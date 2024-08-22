Liverpool set to make move for French defender as Arne Slot looks to bolster squad - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a move for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan. As claimed by Sky Sports journalist Philipp Hinze, Arne Slot has set his sights on the Frenchman as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

Since taking charge at Anfield in the summer, Slot is yet to make a single addition to the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool fans are quite naturally frustrated to see the Reds being the only Premier League side not to make a single signing this summer.

However, it has been widely reported that the Merseyside giants could start their summer shopping in the next few days. As per Philipp Hinze, Simakan is one of the players they are heavily interested in.

The journalist has, however, insisted that the Reds are not in advanced negotiations with RB Leipzig for their Frenchman. However, they face competition from Thiago Motta's Juventus for the signature of the 24-year-old.

As claimed by Hinge, the defender is not unhappy at the Red Bull Arena but is open to a move to a bigger club. It's pretty obvious why Liverpool are keen on Simakan who is capable of playing either at centre-back or right-back.

The Reds need defensive additions following the departure of Joel Matip on a free transfer. Joe Gomez has also been linked with an exit while young defender Sepp van den Berg is seemingly on his way out.

Simakan, a versatile and young defender, is blessed with plenty of athleticism and tenacity and would be a brilliant addition to Arne Slot's side. Since joining RB Leipzig in 2021 from Strasbourg, the defender has made 121 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, contributing with seven goals and 13 assists.

Pundit urges Liverpool to sort superstar's contract out immediately

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has urged the Reds to immediately tie skipper Virgil van Dijk down with a new deal. The Dutchman has his contract expiring next summer and has been subject to speculations.

Redknapp insisted that Van Dijk remains a key figure both on and off the pitch for the Reds and should be tied down with a new deal. The former England midfielder told The Daily Mail:

"I think it’s almost as important now with players moving forward. Virgil van Dijk’s contract needs to be sorted out. He’s such an important player for the club."

Van Dijk has been a crucial player for Liverpool since making a reported £75 million switch from Southampton in January 2018. He has made 271 appearances for the Merseyside giants, helping the club win a Premier League and a Champions League, among other honors.

