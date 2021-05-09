Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a return to his former club - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been the subject of debate ever since the Portuguese superstar signed for Juventus in 2018.

According to Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Cristiano Ronaldo's next move might be back to his home country, Portugal. The forward has been linked to his first club, Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final stages of his career, and a move back to where it all started for him would make for a happy and emotional ending.

Cristiano Ronaldo's family 'support a move back to Sporting Lisbon when he leaves Juventus' https://t.co/xEIzNhx8L4 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 4, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to several of his former clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo has played for some of Europe's most illustrious clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. However, CR7 is a graduate of the famous Sporting Lisbon youth academy. The 36-year-old joined Sporting in 1997 before leaving them for Manchester United in 2003.

Rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit have gathered momentum after a disappointing season for Juventus. The Bianconeri have had a dismal domestic season. They lost out on the Serie A championship for the first time in nine years and are currently fighting for a place in the top four. The Old Lady also got knocked out in the Champions League Round of 16 by Porto.

It has been a hot and cold season for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Fans and pundits alike have criticized Juventus' decision to pay 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo close to 30 million per year. The backlash may force the Bianconeri's hand in offloading the Portuguese superstar.

If Ronaldo wants to join Sporting Lisbon, he will have to take a significant pay cut. However, Cristiano's family is open to a return to Portugal, leading fans to believe the move could materialize in the future.

📸🟢| Cristiano Ronaldo during his early days at Sporting. Where it all started! pic.twitter.com/IgUqmpHTiU — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 4, 2021

Sporting Lisbon are set to win this season's Primeira Liga. If they can land Cristiano Ronaldo, they can offer him Champions League football next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to all of his former clubs this season. Real Madrid would have been the ideal place for Ronaldo to challenge for major trophies again. However, Florentino Perez's obsession with signing Mbappe might see the Portuguese further down the priority list.

A move to Manchester United could be on the cards as well. Cristiano Ronaldo played for Sporting's senior team for just one season before Sir Alex Ferguson signed him for around £12 million. Cristiano Ronaldo went on to become a legendary figure in Manchester United's squad. He is adored by fans in Manchester, who would take his return to Old Trafford in a heartbeat.

It is safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo will have several landing spots to choose from if he decides to leave Juventus.