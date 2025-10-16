Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Report reveals top 10 of the world's highest-paid footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have retained their top spot as the highest-paid players in the world. The Portugal superstar has steered clear, earning more than double that of his Argentine counterpart, and more than the second and third-placed players combined.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo is set to make a whopping $280 million this season. The Portugal captain will be making around $230 million on the pitch, making him the highest-paid player.

Messi makes just $60 million from Inter Miami, but he will be taking home $130 million this season, which could increase if a new deal is agreed at the MLS club.

Karim Benzema at $104 million, Kylian Mbappe with $95 million, and Erling Haaland earning $80 million complete the top five. The Real Madrid and Manchester City forwards are forecast to overtake the Al-Ittihad striker soon.

Vinicius Junior, who is in contract talks at Real Madrid, comes in sixth with $60 million, while Mohamed Salah's contract at Liverpool helps him make $55 million and sit seventh in the list. Sadio Mane is the final player earning over $50 million, and the Al-Nassr star reportedly takes home $54 million.

Jude Bellingham, with $44 million, has made the list with Neymar and Kevin de Bruyne dropping out of the top 10. The new entry in the list is Barcelona teenager, Lamine Yamal, who is already making a stunning $43 million, according to the report.

Pubdit urged MLS clubs to sign Cristiano Ronaldo like Lionel Messi

ESPN pundit Herculez Gomez urged MLS clubs to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, when he was a free agent. He believed that the clubs could lure him like Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, and said:

“Nobody thought Lionel Messi would come, and yet he did. What did it take? It took ownership and I think it’s going to be a similar package [to recruit Ronaldo to MLS]. American owner John Textor (owns Botafogo, Crystal Palace and American Eagle Football Group), they want, as per reports, to offer a similar package for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Botafogo, or one of the teams, ahead of the Club World Cup."

"Do I see someone within Major League Soccer with the ability to do that? Maybe. Should they do that? Absolutely. There is no absolute way you have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing in the same league, and you’re not going to pay attention."

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his deal at Al-Nassr until 2027, while Lionel Messi remains in talks over a new deal at Inter Miami.

