Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's lifetime earnings come to light as report reveals Top 10 highest paid athletes of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's lifetime earnings have come to light. This comes after a report from Sportico (via BolaVIP) showcased the top 10 highest-paid athletes of all time, unadjusted for inflation.
Michael Jordan has retained his place at the very top of the list, despite having retired from basketball for over two decades. The legend has retained financial domination over the list of athletes with approximately $3 billion in lifetime earnings.
A sizeable amount behind Jordan is Tiger Woods, who has ranked in second place with an impressive $1.91 billion in total earnings. From this point on, though, the gaps are much smaller, as Cristiano Ronaldo comes in third with a near $1.83 billion, thanks to his mega-money move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
The Portuguese legend sits a distance ahead of basketball legend LeBron James, who is in fourth place with $1.49 billion. Lionel Messi and James are at the same level, with the legendary Argentine playmaker placed in fifth place with $1.49 billion.
The rest of the top 10 list includes tennis legend Roger Federer, who has racked up a remarkable $1.23 billion in his career. Right behind him are David Beckham with $1.2 billion and Floyd Mayweather with $1.15 billion. In ninth and 10th place are Jack Nicklaus ($910 million) and Arnold Palmer ($885 million).
When adjusted for inflation, the top five remain similar, while the bottom five change up:
- Michael Jordan – $4.15 billion
- Tiger Woods – $2.79 billion
- Cristiano Ronaldo – $2.23 billion
- LeBron James – $1.88 billion
- Lionel Messi – $1.85 billion
- Arnold Palmer – $1.76 billion
- Jack Nicklaus – $1.63 billion
- David Beckham – $1.52 billion
- Roger Federer – $1.51 billion
- Floyd Mayweather – $1.48 billion
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could play together in farewell game
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could potentially take to the pitch together in a farewell game for legendary Argentine striker Carlos Tevez. The 41-year-old striker is planning the match at Boca Juniors' stadium La Bombonera, and he wants the two legendary superstars to join him.
He played alongside Messi with the Argentina national team for a decade. He also played with Ronaldo at Manchester United, winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Speaking about his farewell game on streaming platform Olga, Tevez revealed his plans (via ESPN):
"Yes, I'm going to do it [farewell game]. I probably will do it. We just have to figure out when. It's not easy."
When he was asked about placing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on different teams, he insisted that they would play together. He also argued that he would "go get him myself" if Ronaldo required convincing.