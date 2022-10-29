Cristiano Ronaldo offers apology to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: Reports

According to the Catalan outlet El Nacional, Cristiano Ronaldo has tendered an apology to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. The forward is reportedly frustrated with his ongoing season at Old Trafford, and he has intentions to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Notably, Ronaldo enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with the Madridistas, but since his exit from Real, he has failed to secure a decent number of titles.

El Nacional states that the Portugal ace would be willing to rejoin Real Madrid in any way possible, and not necessarily as a player. It is believed that Ronaldo will be willing to continue life in Madrid as an ambassador or a member of the hierarchy.

However, an apology to Perez is necessary before a potential move can be made. In the summer, the Portuguese legend and his agent Jorge Mendes got on the negotiating table with Real Madrid's rivals, including Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

The forward was reportedly very close to joining the Blaugrana (via Sports Illustrated), which did not pan out as the Catalan outfit signed Robert Lewandowski instead.

The Madridistas have not been pleased with CR7's interest in their rivals, which has harmed any potential return to the Bernabeu. However, he is hoping that an apology to the president will be enough to convince them that he is ready to rejoin the club where he is seen as a legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo could move to Real Madrid rivals Atletico

Wantaway superstar Ronaldo could potentially return to Spain via Atletico Madrid, according to British outlet The Mirror. It reported that Manchester United and Los Rojiblancos are entertaining a swap deal.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for young Portuguese attacker Joao Felix and are reportedly closing in on a deal that could see Ronaldo go in the opposite direction. The forward has long wished for an exit from the club and reportedly has a fractured relationship with United head coach Erik ten Hag.

Felix is also not having the best of times in the Spanish capital, with the former Benfica starlet not delivering on his immense potential under Diego Simione. The Argentine manager earlier denied an attempt to sign the United striker due to his Real Madrid history.

However, he is reportedly open to going against the club ultra’s and signing the superstar.

The details of any swap deal could potentially be very complicated, with the capital club looking to recoup as much of the €113 million fee they paid for Felix. The deal would definitely suit both parties and would provide a suitable resolution to a rather sour ending to CR7's Old Trafford return.

