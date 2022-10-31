Cristiano Ronaldo personally brands Manchester United return as disaster due to 2 alarming reasons: Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly branded his return to Old Trafford as a disaster, as reported by The Daily Star. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has gone out of favor under new United manager Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a dramatic return to his former club last summer and enjoyed a pretty impressive season. He scored 24 goals across all competitions in 38 games but has found the back of the net just thrice so far this campaign.

In a new book, the former Real Madrid attacker has branded his Old Trafford return as a disaster due to two reasons. As per the book titled 'Messi vs Ronaldo: One Rivalry, Two GOATs, and the Era That Remade the World's Game', Cristiano Ronaldo is frustrated due to two factors.

He is not impressed with Manchester United's lack of investment in facilities at their Carrington training base. He is also not happy with a section of his Manchester United teammates due to their level of commitment.

The Portugal international also branded Ralf Rangnick's time as interim boss as a disaster. The 37-year-old is even reportedly annoyed at the club's lack of progress since he left them for Real Madrid back in 2009.

The Portuguese has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently after he refused to come on as a late substitute in the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

He was eventually suspended by Erik ten Hag for the Chelsea encounter. Ronaldo has since returned to play full 90 minutes against Sheriff and West Ham United respectively.

Portuguese giants Sporting CP are reportedly interested in the services of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or started his career at Sporting before making his move to the Red Devils in 2003.

However, the Premier League giants will reportedly have to hand the player a significant pay-off in order to finalize the attacker's move to Sporting CP.

Ronaldo is on a contract that sees him earn almost £500,000-a-week in wages at Old Trafford.

