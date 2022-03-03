Cristiano Ronaldo could play key role in Manchester United's pursuit of £45m-rated Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to play a key role in the club's pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portuguese has long been linked with a move to Manchester United after impressing for Wolves since their promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

The Sun had reported that a deal was being put in motion by the Red Devils to lure Neves to Old Trafford. However, the transfer failed to come to fruition during the January transfer window.

Italian outlet Calciomercato report that Serie A giants Juventus have joined the race for the Portugal international, who has 23 goals and 11 assists in 203 appearances for Wolves.

O'Rourke believes, however, that Manchester United are frontrunners to sign Neves. This is because they have the Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in their ranks. He told Givemesport:

“There’s a big Portuguese connection, not just Wolves but also at Old Trafford right now. The chance to play with Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes would definitely be something that would attract Ruben Neves, I’m sure.”

Everything Cristiano @EverythingCR7_ Cristiano Ronaldo checking on Ruben Neves who went down injured. Cristiano Ronaldo checking on Ruben Neves who went down injured. https://t.co/GtRdEQ9rrf

Why are Manchester United targeting Ronaldo's Portuguese teammate Ruben Neves?

Paul Pogba is reportedly on his way out of Old Trafford.

There are many factors behind United's reported pursuit of the Portugal midfielder, who has 26 international caps to his name. One of those is the potential departure of French midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract with the Manchester outfit runs out at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been a mainstay since rejoining for a club-record fee of £89 million from Juventus in 2016. Pogba has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football. Despite constant rumors regarding his future, he has remained at the Red Devils.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Amid speculation of a possible switch to Ruben Neves only scores bangers.Amid speculation of a possible switch to #MUFC , here's a look at some of his greatest goals in the Premier League... Ruben Neves only scores bangers. 💥Amid speculation of a possible switch to #MUFC, here's a look at some of his greatest goals in the Premier League...🚀 https://t.co/pfdycTg4sl

However, Pogba's departure could see the club target Neves, who boasts some similar traits to the Frenchman. Neves is known for his vision on the ball along with his range of passing. He is also more capable when it comes to the defensive side of the game.

The club will be lack midfield options even if Pogba stays. Scott McTominay has not shown the defensive capabilities required in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic is now 33 and lacks the pace needed in the same role.

There is a feeling within the Manchester United camp that any deal for Neves will help with the issues that the club have in the middle of the park. His international connection with Ronaldo and Fernandes could hugely benefit the side. The trio have had success with their national side, winning the European Championships in 2016.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar