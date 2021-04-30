Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to take a pay cut to join Manchester United - Reports

Since leaving the club in 2009, Manchester United have always wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to rejoin the Red Devils one day. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus, with the media linking him back to both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Amidst a poor season in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Allianz Stadium is open for debate. Despite being 36 years old, the Portuguese superstar would still be an asset to sides in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo will refuse to take a pay cut at Manchester United

Manchester United are willing to give Cristiano Ronaldo a second debut at Old Trafford. However, there is a significant obstacle in their way. According to reports coming from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United are interested in Ronaldo but want the 36-year-old to take a pay cut.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns about £27 million per year in wages. Manchester United are not willing to offer the same amount to the Portuguese. The financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is one reason why teams cannot afford to provide players with big wages and Manchester United are no different.

Manchester United's highest earner is David de Gea, who pockets £375,000 per week. If Manchester United want to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, they will have to make him the highest earner at the club, which the Red Devils can't afford at the moment. Manchester United had already offered big wages to the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Angel di Maria, who eventually failed at Old Trafford.

However, stranger things have happened in the world of football transfers; ruling anything out would be foolish.

Manchester United fans have a strong affiliation towards Cristiano Ronaldo to this day. The Portuguese star joined the Red Devils in 2003 as a replacement for David Beckham. Wearing the famous number 7 on his back, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved legendary status at Old Trafford. The Portuguese helped Manchester United to three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League.