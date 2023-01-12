Cristiano Ronaldo rejected by Real Madrid several times despite Manchester United's salary offer - Reports 

Real Madrid reportedly rejected the chance to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo 'several times' before he was released by Manchester United. Los Blancos were unwilling to sign their former player despite the Red Devils offering to cover the bulk of his salary.

The Athletic claim Ronaldo's former agent Jorge Mendes tried to convince Real Madrid to sign his client before his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez were unmoved and stood firm on their decision.

Ronaldo trained at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training center after the FIFA World Cup and some reports suggest he was once again trying to convince the club to re-sign him. However, things did not go his way, and he ended up penning a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



More from Cristiano Ronaldo says he joined Al-Nassr because “his work in Europe is done” — and insists he is ready to make his debut in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.More from @kateburlaga Cristiano Ronaldo says he joined Al-Nassr because “his work in Europe is done” — and insists he is ready to make his debut in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.More from @kateburlaga

The former Juventus man confirmed he had several offers on hist able but chose to move to Saudi Arabia because of the opportunity to pave the way for future generations. He said:

"Al-Nassr Club gave me the opportunity to go through a new experience and to be a source of inspiration for the current and future generations. My family is very happy to be in Saudi Arabia. When I made my decision, I got their support, especially from my children. I am very happy with the welcome I had yesterday. Everyone was very generous to me."

Ronaldo went on to reveal that he rejected multiple offers from clubs worldwide, saying:

"This is a very important opportunity, not only sporting, but to change everyone's mentality. I got some offers from Europe, the USA, Portugal, Australia, and everywhere in the world, but I gave my word for Al Nassr, and expressed my desire to participate in the development of football here and to enrich women's football experience. I hope people change their view of football here."

Corinthians wanted former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian club Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has confirmed that the club tried to lure Cristiano Ronaldo. He revealed that they offered to match his Manchester United salary but were blown away after Al-Nassr offered him 20 times more.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



theathletic.com/4071338/?sourc… Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Saudi Arabian debut for an exhibition team against Paris Saint-Germain before appearing for Al Nassr, the club’s coach Rudi Garcia has said. Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Saudi Arabian debut for an exhibition team against Paris Saint-Germain before appearing for Al Nassr, the club’s coach Rudi Garcia has said.theathletic.com/4071338/?sourc…

He told Bandeirantes' Donos da Bola:

"We made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo. A salary equal to what he earned at United, two-year deal with the help of sponsors. I know he also had proposals from Europe. But the proposal from Saudi Arabia was 20 times higher."

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr and is expected to don the jersey for the first time when his side take on Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly later this month.

Poll : 0 votes