Cristiano Ronaldo rejects 2 offers from USA, wants to play in the UEFA Champions League - Reports 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected two offers from Major League Soccer clubs as he wants to play in the Champions League, according to reports.

The 37-year-old forward has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer due to the club's failure to reach Europe's premier club competition. He has another year left on his current contract.

Ronaldo netted 24 times in 38 appearances in his first season back at the Red Devils following twelve years away from the club. However, his goals could not help guide his side to a top-four finish as United finished with their lowest points total in the Premier League era.

With new manager Erik ten Hag arriving and bringing in a new style of play, Cristiano Ronaldo's days may be numbered at the historic Manchester club. Italian outlet La Repubblica have now offered an update on the Portuguese icon's future.

They claim that Ronaldo has turned down two offers from American clubs to stay in Europe and play in the Champions League, while also getting the best preparation possible for the upcoming World Cup later this year. The tournament in Qatar is almost certainly his last chance to win the coveted trophy.

The report also claims that Jose Mourinho still wants to bring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Roma, although that would appear to be incredibly difficult. Meanwhile, Chelsea are also ready to offer Ronaldo a chance to have one more crack at winning his sixth Champions League title.

According to Sky Sports, the Portugal captain is not for sale. The club expects the veteran striker to remain at Old Trafford, despite rumours of Premier League rivals Chelsea being interested.

United's failure to qualify for the Champions League and their lack of signings so far this summer have fueled rumours that Ronaldo is currently unhappy at the club. The outlet claimed that new Blues owner Todd Boehly met with the player's agent Jorge Mendes last week.

Erik ten Hag took his first training session as the Red Devils manager this week as he attempts to rebuild the squad and the culture around the fractured club. However, the legendary forward was not present at the session as he was given extra time off due to Portugal's involvement in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month.

