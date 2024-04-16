Cristiano Ronaldo requests Al-Nassr to sign superstar Premier League duo aged under 30 to bolster squad: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked his Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr to sign Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva (via @ByanNassr).

The first of the two players may be tricky to sign at the moment, as Diaz is contracted with the Reds until 2027. Moreover, he's seen as an integral part of the Liverpool squad, having made 44 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 13 goals and four assists.

However, the Reds do have sufficient cover out wide for Diaz. Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez can all play down the left flank, which could prompt the Reds to cash in on the Colombia international.

A player Cristiano Ronaldo does know a little better is his Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva. Together, the pair have shared the pitch 65 times for their country, managing eight joint goal contributions in the process.

The 29-year-old City midfielder, who turns 30 in August, could be more attainable with two years left on his deal at the Etihad. However, he continues to be an important asset under Pep Guardiola and has played 40 matches across competitions this season, managing 10 goals and five assists.

With the emergence of youngster Phil Foden, who looks set to take control of the midfield, it could be time for Silva to move. However, with Silva still at the top of his game, it's likely that he could spend a few more years in Europe before deciding to step away from the continent.

Cristiano Ronaldo will serve a two-game suspension after receiving red card in Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup loss - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr team endured a frustrating outing against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final last Tuesday (April 9). Not only did the team lose the match 2-1, but also saw their Portuguese superstar shown a red card in the 86th minute.

Ronaldo seemingly threw an elbow at an opposition player as the ball went out of play, which resulted in his sending off. Hence, the Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat has reported that the former Manchester United man will have to serve a two-game ban for his actions (via GOAL).

This means Ronaldo will be absent from Al-Nassr's league matches against Al-Feiha on Friday (April 19) and Al-Khaleej on April 27.

The Real Madrid legend has scored 29 goals and assisted 10 more in just 25 Saudi Pro League appearances this season.

