Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in talks to renew Juventus contract - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to put an end to speculation regarding his future as his agent Jorge Mendes negotiates a new contract with Juventus, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Mirror).

According to the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to agree to a new one-year deal, keeping him at Juventus until the summer of 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has just one year remaining on his Juventus contract with speculation over his exit gathering momentum.

Juventus' director of football Federico Cherubini also believes Ronaldo will stay at the Allianz Stadium as the club's hierarchy haven't heard anything from the Portuguese superstar. Cherubini said:

"There has been no signal from Ronaldo. Especially the rumours that there should be a transfer and there’s no sign from Juventus in this regard."

Cherubini is happy to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club following Euro 2020 and believes there will be no transfer speculation this summer. He added:

"Last season he scored 36 goals in 44 games, the numbers don't always say everything but hide many truths, we are happy that Ronaldo will join the team as soon as he has finished his holidays. I don't have the crystal ball, but right now there are no signals regarding a possible transfer."

This ends all rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United or Real Madrid this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look for redemption under Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating time last season under the management of Andrea Pirlo. Juventus barely finished inside the Champions League positions while exiting the European competition in the Round of 16 against FC Porto.

However, with Pirlo sacked, Cristiano Ronaldo will hope for redemption under new manager Massimiliano Allegri. With a one-year extension on the table, the 36-year-old will try and win an illusive Champions League title with Juventus while matching arch-rival Lionel Messi with six Ballon d'Or awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a stellar time at Juventus. Since joining the Old Lady back in 2018, the five-time Ballon D'Or winner has scored 101 goals in 133 games for the Turin-based outfit. The Portuguese superstar has won two Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia along the way.

