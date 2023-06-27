Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr among clubs that have shown the most interest in Liverpool superstar Mo Salah - Reports

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly in Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr's sights this summer.

According to Sky Sport journalist Rudy Galetti, Salah, 31, is garnering interest from the Saudi Pro League. Two of its biggest clubs, Al Nassr and Al Hilal are keeping tabs on his situation at Anfield.

Salah has two years left on his contract with Liverpool. The Egyptian's agent has recently played down talk of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the Reds failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season with Jurgen Klopp's men finishing fifth this past season. The former Roma winger vented his frustrations on Twitter after their fate was sealed:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League, and we failed."

The Saudi Pro League is continuing to secure blockbuster European transfers following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in January. The Portuguese icon joined Al Nassr on a two-year deal worth a reported €200 million per year.

The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly have all followed suit. It remains to be seen if Liverpool's prolific winger could be enticed with a move to the Middle East.

The Egyptian was excellent yet again in the season gone by, bagging 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 matches across competitions. He has been at Anfield since 2017 and in that time has become a hero for the Merseysiders.

A move to Al Nassr would see two of Europe's most highly regarded forwards pair up. Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah are yet to play together in their careers.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah used Cristiano Ronaldo as a blueprint when deciding his future last year

Ronaldo has been in fine form since joining Al Nassr.

There was speculation over Salah's future last year when his prior contract was set to expire this summer. However, the Egyptian put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with Liverpool.

The former Chelsea attacker namedropped Cristiano Ronaldo as a player who he looked to when still performing well in their thirties. He was just arriving at that age when making a decision about his future in April 2022. He said (via The Mirror):

"I ask some players and they say it's a different feeling when you turn 30, but I don't know, I'm feeling fine. I'm enjoying life, I'm enjoying football – it doesn't matter how old you are now."

He added:

"You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them – [Robert] Lewandowski, [Karim] Benzema, [Lionel] Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I'm not concerned about that."

Ronaldo, 38, was still at Manchester United at the time but headed to Al Nassr in November last year. The Portuguese icon has been a massive hit at Mrsool Park, scoring 14 goals in 19 games across competitions.

