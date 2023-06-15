Mo Salah's agent has dismissed reports that suggested the Liverpool star met with European club's president in Morocco

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has rubbished claims that the Egyptian recently met with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Sports Zone reported earlier this week that Salah and Al-Khelaifi had recently met in Morocco. The pair have reportedly been in contact regularly since the 2022 FIFA World Cup leading to speculation a move could be on the horizon.

However, Salah's agent Issa has downplayed those reports by replying to a tweet from GetFootballNewsFrance. He stated:

"No, he did not. That's the short story."

The Liverpool forward only signed a new contract with the Reds last July. He has been the protagonist for Jurgen Klopp's side ever since arriving on Merseyside in 2017.

The 31-year-old bagged 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 games across competitions this past season. However, he couldn't help the Anfield giants seal a top-four finish and they will therefore miss out on Champions League football next season.

Salah reacted disappointingly on Twitter when Manchester United sealed their fate and confirmed Klopp's men would settle for Europa League football. He stated:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed."

PSG will be playing in the Champions League next season after winning the Ligue 1 title. However, they may do so without star duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi is leaving the Parc des Princes when his contract expires at the end of this month. The Argentine icon is joining MLS side Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's future with the Parisians is in doubt after he sent a letter confirming his intentions to leave in 2024. He has reportedly been placed on the transfer list.

Hence, many have concluded that Salah's meeting with Al-Khelaifi was in view of the Liverpool attacker coming in as a replacement. However, his agent has poured cold water on that possibility.

Danny Murphy plays down Liverpool's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe

The Reds' chances of signing Mbappe are played down.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons the Reds have no chance of signing PSG striker Mbappe. The Frenchman is creeping towards the Parc des Princes exit door following his letter to the club.

Murphy thinks its more realistic that the 24-year-old heads to their arch-rivals Manchester United this summer. He told talkSPORT:

“He won’t go to Liverpool. United’s a more realistic one, but I don’t think he’d go there. I don’t think he wants to go to England. He would help them of course, his talent is undoubted, he’s just an amazing footballer."

Mbappe has been one of Europe's in-form frontmen this season, scoring 41 goals in 43 games across competitions. Reports claim that the forward held talks with Klopp previously before he joined PSG in 2017.

