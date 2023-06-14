Kylian Mbappe still in contact with 2 Premier League clubs amid PSG tension - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly remained in contact with Premier League clubs amid his future at the Parc des Princes being in doubt.

L'Equipe (via GetFootballNewsFrance) reports that Mbappe was the subject of interest from Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal as a youth player. They claim that the Frenchman has remained in contact with most of those clubs.

It comes after PSG reportedly placed Kylian Mbappe on the transfer list after he confirmed his intentions not to extend his stay with the Parisians beyond next summer. His current deal expires in 2024, and he will not trigger the one-year option in his contract.

Mbappe spoke to City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in 2017 before he headed to PSG. It's reported that neither of the duo would be opposed to launching a bid for the Frenchman.

The French striker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 41 goals in 43 games across competitions. He clinched his fifth Ligue 1 title with the Parisians, but his campaign was not a graceful one.

Mbappe had problems with teammate Neymar and issues with the club after they overused him in a promotional season ticket video. He was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid before penning his new deal with PSG in May 2022.

Madrid are positioned as frontrunners to sign Kylian Mbappe, as they look to replace the outgoing Karim Benzema. The 24-year-old shot down claims that he wants to depart the Parc des Princes immediately and join Carlo Ancelotti's side.

However, the Ligue 1 champions are seemingly open to a sale this summer, as they don't want to lose him for free next year. Reports claim that the striker could cost €200 million.

Former Chelsea attacker Florent Malouda backs PSG's Kylian Mbappe for Premier League move

Malouda has backed Kylian Mbappe for EPL move.

Former Chelsea forward Florent Malouda has said that he has been urging Kylian Mbappe to join the Blues.

The Frenchman has said that he wants to see the France captain in the Premier League, as it's the most competitive in the world (via Diario AS):

“I have been campaigning for Mbappe to join Chelsea for a long time! So far, I’ve failed, but I’ll keep trying. Hopefully, we’ll see him in the Premier League because it’s the most competitive league in the world."

Malouda added that Mbappe would want to be a leader at any club he next joins, which could be problematic:

“There aren’t many teams that can give him what he wants, and there aren’t many teams that can build around him. He’s a leader, captain of France, and he will look for a leadership role at his next club, which can create problems.”

Mbappe is yet to play club football outside Ligue 1 having played for PSG and AS Monaco. Hence, his next destination is one of intrigue, but the Premier League could offer the Frenchman the chance to play in arguably the toughest league in the sport.

