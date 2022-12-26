Sell Neymar, Zidane as manager and more: Kylian Mbappe sets 3 conditions to remain at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has set three major conditions that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) need to meet in order to keep him at the club, according to Spanish outlet OK Diario.

Kylian Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the current season. However, a sudden turn of events saw him put pen to paper on a new contract with PSG.

The France international is now contracted to Les Parisiens until the end of the 2024-25 season. There are suggestions, though, that he is unhappy with his situation at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe reportedly feels betrayed by the Ligue 1 giants after they allegedly failed to meet the promises they made to him at the time of his contract renewal. He is thus said to have threatened to leave the club next year.

There were claims that the 24-year-old had decided not to trust PSG again, but it now appears he is willing to give them another chance. According to the aforementioned source, he has set three conditions that need to be fulfilled for him to stay at the club.

okdiario.com @okdiario Las tres condiciones de Mbappé para seguir en el PSG okdiario.com/deportes/condi… Las tres condiciones de Mbappé para seguir en el PSG okdiario.com/deportes/condi…

As per the report, the Frenchman's first major demand is that Neymar needs to leave the Parisians. It has been widely reported this season that the two forwards are not on good terms.

The former Barcelona superstar is said to be convinced that Mbappe demanded his exit in the summer. The two also fell out over a penalty during the team's 5-2 win against Montpellier in August.

Neymar, though, is seemingly not the only key figure at PSG that Mbappe is not getting along with. The former AS Monaco forward wants Les Parisiens to replace manager Christophe Galtier with Zinedine Zidane, who is currently without a club.

Mbappe's third and final condition is the signing of Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane. It appears he is keen to share the dressing room with the England captain in Paris.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

Despite claims that he is unsettled at the club, Kylian Mbappe has continued to perform for PSG. He was in red-hot form for the side before linking up with the French squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 20 matches across all competitions for the French giants. It is worth noting that he also cut short his break after the World Cup to resume training with them.

Poll : 0 votes