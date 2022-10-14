Kylian Mbappe firm about his decision to leave PSG as he feels it is impossible to trust the club again - Reports 

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly firm about his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he is finding it difficult to trust the club.

The French international apparently wants to leave the Parc des Princes as he believes the club made empty promises to get him to renew his contract in the summer. There is also an option where he could potentially terminate his contract.

PSG allegedly hired an external agency to besmirch the image of several club members online, including Mbappe. If proven, this would violate labor laws and give Mbappe the right to rip up his contract at PSG.

Amidst this, L'Equipe (h/t MARCA) claims that Mbappe's family and entourage are finding it hard to trust the club again. The striker is yet to break his silence on the matter but it seems increasingly likely that he is indeed unhappy at the club.

PSG's sporting director Luis Campos is said to have recently met with the player at Camp des Loges. He seems to understand the player's dissatisfaction but it will be a surprise if he gives into Mbappe's demands of wanting to leave midway through the season.

The former AS Monaco forward turned down an approach from Real Madrid this summer in favor of staying in Paris until the summer of 2025. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos will return to the table for Mbappe in January.

It is believed that Liverpool are a feasible option for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as Les Parisiens don't want to sell him to Madrid.

PSG assured Kylian Mbappe they had spare change to terminate Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi's contracts

In a bid to get Mbappe to renew his contract at the club, the club made audacious promises to him. One of these was giving him an important say in how the club is run.

According to MARCA, Mbappe wanted to exercise his newfound power to get PSG to sell Neymar Jr. this summer. The club apparently told him that they had €500 million spare to terminate the contracts of Neymar and Lionel Messi if he wanted them to leave.

However, the Brazilian activated a clause in his contract that delayed its expiration until 2027. This has irked Mbappe, who is now unhappy at the club backing out on what they promised.

He had no qualms with Messi, who is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

