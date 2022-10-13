Kylian Mbappe could terminate PSG contract due to the bot case - reports

Kylian Mbappe could reportedly terminate his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if the French club is proven to have hired an external agency to tarnish the player's image.

The France international wants to leave the Paris-based giants in the January transfer window, with Real Madrid and Liverpool named as two plausible destinations. He penned a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit this summer after rejecting a move to Los Blancos at the 11th hour.

If Mbappe wants to leave the club, he could have another way to force an exit. French outlet Mediapart (h/t AS) claimed that PSG hired an external agency to use bots to tarnish the image of the club's president, journalists, and players - including Mbappe.

If these allegations are proven to be true, the centre-forward could terminate his contract at the Parc des Princes prematurely. This is according to labor lawyer Tatiana Vassine, who was contacted by RMC Sport.

The situation could amount to a breach of contract on PSG's part and the matter could then be taken to court. In such a scenario, the legal ambit of adjudicating the matter rests with the Legal Commission of the LFP.

In a scenario where Mbappe wins the case, the French top-division champions will then be asked to pay off his entire contract. However, a lot of things will have to align for things to get this far.

PSG don't want to sell Mbappe, especially in the middle of the season. If the club denies him an exit, then the legality of his contract after the alleged bots scandal could come into the picture.

PSG could entertain a swap deal for Kylian Mbappe with Liverpool

According to Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud (h/t TEAMtalk), PSG could entertain the prospect of replacing the wantaway Mbappe with Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool winger, like Mbappe, signed a three-year extension this summer. Salah has shown time and again that he has what it takes to succeed on the big stage and consistently score goals at the highest level.

The Egyptian has scored 167 goals and provided 67 assists in 264 games for the Reds across all competitions since his move to the club in the summer of 2017. Salah (30), however, is eight years older than his French counterpart.

It remains to be seen if the Paris-based giants will entertain the prospect of a straight swap deal. However, this is unlikely given Mbappe's status and the age difference between the two players.

Poll : 0 votes