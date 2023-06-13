Fabrizio Romano reveals PSG's stance on Kylian Mbappe's future after his social media message

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) stance that Kylian Mbappe must sign an extension or leave still stands despite his social media message according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mbappe refuted reports from French publication Le Parisien claiming that he wants to leave the Parisians and join Real Madrid this summer. They also claimed that the forward was eyeing replacing Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the 24-year-old stated in response to the report:

"LIES…At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

However, Romano claims that PSG's position is still that either Mbappe signs an extension or he departs the Ligue 1 champions. His current contract expires next year and he has the option of a further year.

Kylian Mbappe sent PSG a letter confirming his intentions to not trigger the one-year option nor sign a new deal. He explained his reasons for sending a letter to the Ligue 1 giants, saying:

"The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them."

Despite this, the Parisians were said to have been infuriated by Mbappe's letter. They are now insisting that either he extends his stay or departs this summer as they don't want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Mbappe has been at the Parc des Princes for five years. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games across competitions this season, winning his fifth Ligue 1 title with the capital club.

Kylian Mbappe explained his reasons for signing a new deal at PSG last year

Kylian Mbappe appeared to sign a three-year deal initially (Image - GOAL).

Kylian Mbappe surprised many when he signed a new two-year deal at PSG in May 2022. He was paraded around the Parc des Princes holding the year 2025 with his name on the back of his jersey. However, that year now appears to have been wide of the mark.

The Frenchman only signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year. He turned down Real Madrid in the process and explained why in November last year, saying (via GOAL):

"It was easier to go to Madrid. But I have this ambition. I’m French. I’m a child of Paris, and to win in Paris, it’s something really special—really special. It writes your name in the history of your country for life. You can stay here to have success."

Mbappe looks increasingly likely to depart in 2024 and it could be that he finally makes the move to Madrid. Spanish outlet Relevo reports that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is keen on waiting for the Frenchman for a year. He would rather wait for the PSG striker than sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as Karim Benzema's replacement this summer.

