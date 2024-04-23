Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr among Saudi clubs keen on signing Manchester City superstar - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly among the sides keen to sign Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as part of their summer recruitment drive. The superstar has been linked with a move away from the English champions after his impressive spell at the club.

Al-Nassr became the Saudi Pro League's highest-profile side when they signed 39-year-old Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2023. The signing instantly elevated their league, and they have followed his signing with a good number of top players from around Europe.

Ronaldo's signing has been successful on a marketing level and for the Portuguese superstar, but not in terms of the club's trophy cabinet. They narrowly missed out on the league title in 2023, finishing behind Al-Ittihad, and are once more in second place, behind Al-Hilal.

As per TeamTalk, the Saudi giants are now looking to make a move for Kevin De Bruyne, who is nearing the end of his time at Manchester City. They wish to add the 32-year-old Belgian to their stacked attack to have him supplying Cristiano Ronaldo and his supporting cast.

De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and has 166 assists in 375 appearances for the club. He is regarded as one of the finest attacking midfielders in world football and has been the Premier League's Playmaker of the Year thrice.

De Bruyne has interest from multiple Saudi clubs, including second-division side Al-Qadsiah, who are owned by Aramco. The interest from Al-Nassr is concrete and he will be interested in playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr have done business with Premier League sides in recent months, signing the likes of Alex Telles and Aymeric Laporte last summer. They will be keen to add the quality of De Bruyne to strengthen their squad.

Juventus star names Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has named Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol in football. The Serbian striker made the revelation in an interview with L'Equipe, as he named the 39-year-old as one of the best ever.

He said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol, obviously. I followed him since his early days at Manchester when he was a left winger. I liked his movements as well as his killer instinct. I think he is one of the best of all time."

Vlahovic never got to play with Ronaldo as the former joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. He did play against the Portuguese five times, though.

Vlahovic has scored 16 league goals this season for Juventus and has enjoyed a good season with the club. The 24-year-old has been linked with a summer exit from the club, with Arsenal and Chelsea among his admirers.

