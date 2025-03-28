Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli could leave club before end of contract amid interest from Serie A giants: Reports

Stefano Pioli can reportedly leave Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr before the end of his managerial contract amid interest from AS Roma. The Italian manager became the head coach of the Knights of Najd in September 2024 following the dismissal of Luís Castro.

Ad

Al-Nassr parted ways with former boss Luís Castro as the Portuguese coach failed to lead the squad to win the Saudi Pro League in 2023-24, followed by a series of disappointing performances at the beginning of the ongoing season. While Pioli was appointed with great expectations, things have not panned out accordingly for him.

Stefano Pioli has managed 21 wins, six draws, and six defeats with Al-Nassr since he took charge. Cristiano Ronaldo's side is currently third on the Saudi Pro League table with 51 points in 25 matches. They have a 10-point difference with table toppers Al-Ittihad, and with only nine league matches left for the season, the Knights of Najd's chances of claiming the title seem far-fetched.

Ad

Trending

Journalist Gianluigi Longari has now reported (via GOAL) that Pioli may consider a departure from the Riyadh-based club this summer, as the expected development and results from the squad have not been seen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several reports have suggested that AS Roma are interested in appointing Stefano Pioli as their new head coach this summer. The Serie A club's current boss, Claudio Ranieri, has decided to retire at the end of the season, and the 59-year-old Italian has reportedly emerged as their top choice as his replacement.

Stefano Pioli is currently contracted at the Knights of Najd until the summer of 2027.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr reportedly keen on signing Mohammad Kudus

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Mohammad Kudus in the upcoming transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The 24-year-old winger is currently playing for West Ham United, and his contract there is valid until the summer of 2028.

Ad

The Knights of Najd are reportedly preparing a proposal of around £84 million for Kudus, which almost matches the Ghanaian star's release clause of £85 million.

Since he arrived at the East London club from Ajax in 2023, Mohammad Kudus has established a regular spot in West Ham's starting lineup. The winger has started in 25 out of the 27 appearances he has made for the Hammers this season while registering three goals and two assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback