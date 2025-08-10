Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr closing in on €35m deal to sign superstar from Bundesliga giants: Reports

Al-Nassr are closing in on a deal to have Kingsley Coman join Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in their squad this summer for €35 million, as per reports. The Saudi Pro League outfit are looking to wrap up a deal for the France international as the commencement of the 2025-26 season closes in. Journalist Florian Plettenberg reports via @NFC1World that Bayern Munich are now open to selling Coman to Al-Nassr this summer as negotiations have reached an advanced stage. The Saudi outfit have offered a fee of €35 million and talks are ongoing to reach an agreement in the next 48 hours.Al-Nassr have sought to strengthen their squad this summer following the arrival of Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus as a replacement for Stefano Pioli. They lost club-record signing Jhon Duran after he decided to leave the club and head to Turkiye on loan, leaving them needing attacking reinforcement.Cristiano Ronaldo's side have brought in Joao Felix to provide more attacking quality but are not satisfied with their business yet. Coman is open to joining the Saudi giants after verbally agreeing to a contract worth over €20 million per annum. Bayern Munich have decided to part ways with the 29-year-old forward after they completed the signing of Luis Diaz from Liverpool earlier this summer. Coman will join compatriots Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Moussa Diaby, and several other top stars in the Saudi top-flight once his move is finalized. He played 45 times for the German giants in the 2024-25 season, helping them reclaim the Bundesliga title.Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr announce signing of Spanish defenderCristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have completed the signing of experienced centre-back Inigo Martinez on a permanent deal from Barcelona. The 34-year-old joins the club as a free agent after two seasons with La Blaugrana, becoming their latest summer acquisition.AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_ENLINKOfficial ✍️ Spanish defender Iñigo Martínez joins #AlNassr as a free agent 💛Martinez activated a clause in his Barcelona deal that allowed him cancel his contract with the club, which was due to expire in 2026. The former Athletic Club defender signed a one-year contract with the Knights of Najd, with the option of an additional year. Al-Nassr tried unsuccessfully to sign David Hancko this summer before he opted to join Atletico Madrid. They then turned their attention to Martinez, who enjoyed a hugely successful 2024-25 season with Barcelona. The veteran defender made 71 total appearances for the Spanish giants across two seasons, winning three major honours at the club.