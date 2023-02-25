Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in contact with PSG star - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr have reportedly contacted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos ahead of a potential move for the Spaniard.

Ramos, who helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup as well as two European Championships, recently announced his retirement from international football. With his contract at PSG ending on June 30, Ramos is facing a multitude of unknowns about his future in the sport.

According to Marca, one possibility that has emerged is a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr interested in having Ramos join his former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo. The move could be an attempt to elevate competition in the region, as the Saudis are pushing to improve their footballing profile.

Reports suggest that the Riyad-based outfit are keen on signing Ramos alongside Luka Modric, who has expressed his desire to stay at the Sanitago Bernebeu for one more season. Ramos, on the other hand, is yet to make a decision on his future at PSG as his current contract nears its end.

The legendary center-back may choose to wait for the Parisians to make their move regarding a renewal before turning towards Al-Nassr.

With tensions high at the Parc des Princes following their recent loss against Bayern, the future of many players, manager Christophe Galtier, and even sporting director Luis Campos, remains uncertain. The hierarchy in Paris will be expecting a strong push for the Champions League trophy, along with a successful campaign domestically.

Sergio Ramos hails PSG teammate Lionel Messi as "best footballer" ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

In a stunning revelation, Sergio Ramos has proclaimed Lionel Messi as the greatest player to have graced the beautiful game. The Paris Saint-Germain stalwart, who also had the privilege of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, has thrown his weight behind his current teammate in the ever-raging 'GOAT' debate.

Speaking to PSG TV, Ramos stated:

“There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced.”

This momentous declaration is bound to raise eyebrows, as Ramos and Ronaldo shared a formidable partnership for nearly a decade at Real Madrid. Together, they locked horns with Messi's Barcelona, creating a riveting saga that went on for nearly a decade.

Ronaldo's journey has since taken an unexpected turn, as he now plays for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, after signing a mammoth deal valued at a staggering $200 million per year.

