Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt injury blow as key foreign star could miss SPL clash against Al-Ittihad: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Mohamed Simakan could miss Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League game against Al-Ittihad, according to Sahifat Arriyadia (via Al Nassr Zone). The French defender reportedly had a checkup at the Riyadh-based club's clinic after sensing a pain in his leg.

Ad

It now appears that the injury could rule him out of the upcoming league game against Al-Ittihad at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday, May 7. Al-Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table after 29 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

This weekend's match could be a crucial fixture in the title race, with just five games left in the campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to win the league since arriving in the Middle East, and his chances of doing so this year now hang by a thread.

Ad

Trending

Simakan has been a key figure in the backline for the Riyadh-based club so far, so his absence could turn out to be a big blow. The 25-year-old moved to the Saudi Arabian club from RB Leipzig last summer, and has been a first-team regular so far. Simakan has registered 36 appearances across competitions this season for Al-Nassr, all but one of which have been starts, signifying his importance to the club.

Ad

When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expire?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of this season. The Portuguese superstar has been indispensable for the Saudi side once again this campaign.

Ad

CR7 has registered 33 goals from 38 games across competitions this campaign. The 40-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and is expected to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr.

Speaking to BoyleSports, as cited by GOAL, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton backed Ronaldo to play until he turns 45.

“Cristiano Ronaldo probably feels that he could play to 45, no problem. Where he's playing at this moment in time, it's not the highest level. I know there's some big names out there, the way he looks after himself day to day, there's no reason that he can't go and play for another few years," said Hutton.

Ad

He continued:

“He'll feel that he can, no problem. He'll feel that he can still score goals. So I feel that he would go on for as long as possible. And rightly so. If you feel good, why shouldn't you?”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 934 goals from 1276 games in his career so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More