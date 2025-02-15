Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr dealt major blow as key foreign player sidelined for one month through injury: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have suffered a massive blow as Otavio is set to be sidelined for one month due to injury, according to journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi. The Portugal international has been a vital cog in Stefano Pioli's midfield this season, providing four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.
Otavio picked up a knock at the start of the month, missing Al-Nassr's wins against Al-Wasl and Al-Fayha. However, Pioli opted to include the 30-year-old in the starting XI to face Al-Ahli on the latter's return on February 13.
While Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. displayed great resilience to defeat Al-Ahli 3-2 in their Saudi Pro League clash, Otavio suffered another injury in the 22nd minute and had to be replaced by Ayman Yahya.
Otavio is reportedly expected to miss Al-Nassr's next six games across all competitions, which would be a massive blow. Angelo Gabriel is expected to deputize in his absence.
"We did not expect the injuries" - Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli after Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. defeat Al-Ahli 3-2 in SPL clash
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli recently admitted he did not expect his side to suffer so many injuries during their 3-2 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Ahli. In addition to Otavio, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Abdullah Al-Khaibari also had to be subbed off due to injuries.
Even though the Knights of Najd had to play one half with 10 men after Mohamed Simakan's sending-off, they were able to secure all three points. Jhon Duran netted a brilliant brace while Ayman Yahya was also on target. Ivan Toney and Sumayhan Al-Nabit scored for Al-Ahli.
Following the game Pioli said (via @TheNassrZone on X):
“It was a high-level match between the two teams. Our players performed at a high level and I am happy to return with the three points. We did not expect the injuries. The bad thing is the injuries and I hope they are minor. I am happy with the performance of the substitute players and this shows that we are a team with one hand."
He added:
“We know that Al Ahli plays with high pressure. Today, we controlled the match and dominated Al Ahli’s strength. I said last week that our team is tired from the matches, we played 4 matches in 10 days, and the injury of 3-4 players out of 25 players does not mean that your work is bad and injuries are normal.”
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will next be in action against Persepolis in the AFC Champions League on February 17.
